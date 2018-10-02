Savage exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter to knock off Alexander, N.D., 40-19, in non-conference six-man football action held Saturday night.
The Warriors trailed by a 19-12 half-time margin but were able to pull to 19-18 on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Sawyer Thiel to Sloan McPherson. The touchdown was set up by a 39-yard pass play from McPherson to Gentry Conradsen.
Alexander stayed ahead until McPherson, a sophomore, scored on a four-yard run with 5:59 remaining. McPherson also kicked the PAT for a 26-19 lead.
After Gage Bloesser made a tackle for a loss on first down, McPherson stole the ball from a ball carrier on second down. McPherson then scored on a three-yard run with 3:46 left for a 32-19 advantage.
The Warriors capped the scoring with a two-yard run by McPherson with 1:13 remaining.
The Comets jumped out to a 19-6 lead, but Savage cut the margin to 19-12 late in the first quarter.
Strong defensive plays by Bloesser and Logan Nelson kept Alexander scoreless the rest of the half. Alexander came close to scoring near the end of the half, but two sacks by Bloesser ended the threat.