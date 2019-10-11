Savage Warrior volleyball was in back in action Thursday night, Oct. 10, for a conference matchup against the Richey-Lambert Fusion. This match came almost a week later when the Warriors and the Fusion faced off earlier in the district tournament championship game with Richey-Lambert taking the all-around win. It was also “pink night” at the match, with both teams wearing a shade of pink in support of breast cancer research.
In the first game, it was a battle to the end. Savage took the early lead of 7-3. However, Richey-Lambert would follow that up with six straight points. While it remained competitive throughout game one, the Fusion would never lose their comeback lead and take the first game 19-25.
In the second game, it was all Savage. Leading 8-1 at one point, the Fusion would garner 11 more points in the game. The Warriors took game two in a lopsided 25-12 victory creating a tie heading into game three.
Game three would break that tie. Savage got off to another early lead carrying that momentum from the previous game, but it would only last for so long. After the Fusion fell behind 4-0 and with a brief back and forth, Richey-Lambert would eventually pull away with a game three victory by the score of 18-25.
In what would be the fourth and final game, Richey-Lambert got out a 0-8 lead to begin the game. Unfortunately for the Warriors, that lead would be too much only coming as close as seven to tie it up potentially. Richey-Lambert would go on to win 14-25, taking the victory in the to tie it up potentially games to one.
Senior Haylie Conradsen led the Warriors with 13 kills and total of 12 assists for fellow senior, Reghan Prevost.
Richey-Lambert junior Laurel Sponheim led her team with 12 kills and eight aces and senior, Lauren Krenning had a total of 13 digs.