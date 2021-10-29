The Savage High School volleyball team nearly had a perfect day to begin the District 1C Tournament on Thursday, October 28.
In the opening round, the Lady Warriors (No. 7 seed) swept MonDak to advance to the quarterfinals, and once they got there, they nearly knocked off No. 2-seeded Froid/Medicine Lake.
Although the outcome wasn’t quite what Savage had hoped for, playing that well off the bat against the second-best team in the district is nothing to scoff at, and it makes them a tough team to watch for as the consolation games get underway.
Savage’s performance Thursday speaks to how loaded with talent District 1C is.
Froid/Medicine Lake had just one loss this season, and Savage, at the No. 7 seed, had five conference losses. On top of that, the Lady Warriors already played one game earlier in the day.
Despite that, they came out and put on a spectacular performance against the Lady Redhawks, making a statement that the Lady Warriors shouldn’t be overlooked.
At the beginning of the season and throughout it, it was clear that the district was fairly open, with multiple teams able to fight for good positioning.
Round one of the tournament showed that.
Savage and Froid/Medicine Lake went to five sets, Culbertson (No. 4 seed) and Scobey (No. 5 seed) went five sets and Plentywood (No. 1 seed) and Fairview (No. 8 seed) went five sets.
At this point, no team looks truly unbeatable like last year, so buckle up for a great postseason of Class C volleyball in Eastern Montana.
Savage started its Thursday with a less-stressful first game against MonDak.
The Lady Warriors got the clean sweep, winning the sets 25-17, 25-10 and 25-21. After a big win in the second set, in which Savage held a 16-6 lead at one point, MonDak came back and gave Savage a scare in the third set.
Unlike the first sets of the game, where the Lady Warriors held leads throughout the set, MonDak stayed point-for-point with Savage in the third, even taking a small lead early on.
Savage pulled away and closed out the set, led by good play at the net from Teah Conradsen and Brooke Reuter.
Savage had the benefit of getting a long break before the matchup with Froid/Medicine Lake, so that rest time may have come in very handy.
After dropping the first set 23-25, Savage bounced back and won the next two sets 25-15 each.
The Lady Redhawks bounced back, though, winning the final sets 24-26 and 6-15.
The loss puts Savage in an unfortunate spot, as not only are the Lady Warriors in the consolation bracket now, but their first game on Friday, October 29 is an elimination game.
Savage faced off with Bainville (No. 9 seed), who lost to Fairview in the first round.
If Savage wins, though, the Lady Warriors will face off against Richey-Lambert Friday afternoon in another elimination game.