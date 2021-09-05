The Savage High School volleyball team fought hard and played well in a tough match against Froid/Medicine Lake, but ultimately, the Lady Warriors fell in their Homecoming game.
Froid/Medicine Lake defeated Savage 3-1 on Saturday, September 4, winning three straight sets to take the win.
Savage came out and played well from the get-go, though, gutting out a first-set win 25-21.
The first set was as closely-contested as it gets, with the leading team holding a one-or-two-point lead for nearly the entire set. Aside from the final score of 25-21, the biggest lead either team held was just by three points.
Savage trailed 6-3 early on, but the Lady Warriors made a run, eventually taking an 11-8 lead. Froid/Medicine Lake tied it up at 11 each, but Savage picked up a few more points to take a 13-11 lead.
That was how the first set went the rest of the way; Savage would take a small lead, and Froid/Medicine Lake would tie the score briefly.
Facing a good opponent in Froid/Medicine Lake, Savage did a good job to hold the Lady Redhawks off and keep battling for the lead.
Late in the set, Froid/Medicine Lake took a 21-20 lead, but Savage took five straight points to close it out.
The second set was tougher, as the Lady Redhawks came out quick and took a big lead right away, which helped them secure the set win down the line. Froid/Medicine Lake won the second set 25-13.
Savage battled back and stayed right with Froid/Medicine Lake for the third set, not allowing the Lady Redhawks to pull away, but the Lady Redhawks won the set 25-20 in the end.
To close out the game, Froid/Medicine Lake once again took a big lead early and never let up, winning the fourth set 25-11.
Despite the outcome, Savage got some good experience against one of the tougher teams in the district early on in the season and played well.
Savage is a pretty young team, and some players stepped up for the Lady Warriors.
Teah Conradsen got some solid hits up front and played good defense, Brooke Reuter got some good blocks and hits and Raigan Smith had some good hits as well. Karley McPherson also had some good hits up front.
Some of the younger players, like freshmen Faith Reed, Cambry Conradsen and Mya Jorgenson, also made some good plays.
Savage’s next game is Friday, September 10, when the Lady Warriors will take on Lustre on the road.