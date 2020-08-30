Savage High School’s volleyball team opened its season with back-to-back wins, as its 2-0 record gives the team a good starting point for the fall.
Savage bounced back after losing the first set of its season-opening match against Wibaux to start the season with a victory on August 27.
Then on August 28, Savage took down Bainville in three sets in a competitive game.
Against Wibaux, the first two sets of the game were competitive with close finishes, as Wibaux took the first set 25-23, and Savage took the second set 25-19.
Savage started pulling away in the final set victories, though, as the gaps in the scores were bigger than the first two sets. The Warriors took the third set 25-10, and after Wibaux gave it one last push in the final set. Savage closed the game out with a 25-13 win of the fourth set.
Teah Conradsen had the big game for Savage, as she led the team in three different statistical categories.
Conradsen finished with 10 kills, three blocks and 12 digs. Overall, the Warriors had 27 kills, six blocks and 32 digs.
Cambry Conradsen led the Warriors in the serves department, as she had eight of the team’s 25 aces. Taryn Hagler was the other standout for the Warriors against Wibaux, as she had all of the team’s 17 assists.
Bainville made Savage earn its victory August 28, keeping up with Savage, for the most part, in every set of the game.
Savage won the first set 25-19 and won the second set 25-13. After the second set, Bainville gave a final push to try to change momentum in their favor in the third set, but Bainville fell short as Savage closed out the final set with a 25-22 win.
Teah Conradsen once again led Savage against Bainville, as she had nine of the team’s 22 kills and four of the team’s 10 service aces.
Taryn Hagler had 15 of the team’s 16 sets, and Alexia Papka had 11 of the team’s 37 digs.
One thing that stands out about Savage so far is that it is getting good amounts of kills, digs, service aces and assists.
Winning games come hand-in-hand with doing these consistently, and so far, Savage has done these parts of the game well.
On top of that, Savage is building and maintaining leads well, too.
Bainville’s scores got a little closer in some of the sets, but otherwise, Savage is building good leads and closing out sets with wins.
Out of the team’s seven sets played so far, Savage won three of them by double-digit margins, and only one set was won by five points or less.
Savage’s next game is Thursday, when it hosts Froid/Medicine Lake starting at 5:30 p.m.