Savage High School’s volleyball team started off Savage’s Homecoming day (September 19) with a 3 sets to 0 win over Bainville, and the performance was definitely better than the day prior.
On September 18, Savage traveled to play against North Country and walked away with a 3 sets to 0 loss. Savage head coach Jean Candee said it was not Savage’s best game.
She said North Country had a very experienced, senior-led team; against Bainville, who Candee said was a very young team, the Warriors were great.
Savage’s players did not make too many mistakes, certainly not any costly mistakes, and everything seemed to be going right.
The Warriors’ hitters were smacking the ball hard and inbounds, while also finding holes in Bainville’s defense to get easy points.
While Savage did not necessarily block many of Bainville’s hits, the Warriors did not have to because they were able to handle most of the Bulldogs’ hits over the net.
Quite frankly, Savage did not have to do a lot of work at times because Bainville made a lot of errors, whether it was hitting the ball into the net or not being able to handle a serve — or hit — that came over the net.
The first set was pretty easy-going for Savage, as they came out of the gates dominating and won 25-11.
The second set looked like it would be an identical repeat of the first, meaning Bainville was about to face a very grim 2 sets to 0 deficit after getting rolled over in both sets, but the Bulldogs fought and made things interesting.
After Bainville scored a point early on, making the score 7-4 in Savage’s favor, the Warriors went on a huge 14-3 run, capped off by a Teah Conradsen kill that demoralized Bainville and put the Bulldogs in a huge deficit, being a 21-7 score.
All of a sudden, though, Bainville turned things around.
The Bulldogs got one point and the momentum started rolling. Now, every hit from the Bulldogs was landing in, and Savage was the one making mistakes more often.
Candee said the Warriors started taking things a little too easy.
“Well I think complacency is what lets it get close because it’s kind of hard to keep the energy up when you had some big wins,” Candee said.
Bainville managed to work the score to 23-16 before Karley McPherson ended the run with a kill, giving Savage a 24-16 lead. The Bulldogs scraped together two more points, but ultimately Savage won the set 25-18.
The Bulldogs stayed close with Savage for a good part of the third set, working the score to 9-8 (Savage led), but the Warriors went on a run to really bury the Bulldogs.
Savage got a 10-8 lead after a Bainville hit went out, and the Warriors went on a 10-0 run to take a commanding 20-8 lead.
After that, Bainville only got two more points before Savage closed out the set and game with a 25-10 set win.
Overall, Taryn Hagler led the Warriors with nine sets (team had 13), Conradsen had seven kills to lead the team (team had 18), Alexia Papka and Brooke Reuter each had five service aces to lead Savage (team had 14) and Papka led the team with seven digs (team had 26).
Candee said the team had a solid game overall, adding with a chuckle that they certainly played better than they did against North Country.
With the win, the Savage volleyball team started the Homecoming day on a good note, on top of the parade that took place that morning, and the football team capped off the night with a win of its own over Bainville.
Next up for Savage is a home game against Nashua on Friday, which will be the Warriors’ senior night.