Savage was back on home court Thursday night, Oct. 3, in a battle against the Froid Lake/Medicine RedHawks. It was homecoming for the Warriors, which resulted in a packed crowd filling both sides of the gym.
The first game was a highly contested affair. Warriors led from the start, though it remained close throughout. At the score of 22-16, the RedHawks went on a 6-0 run making it 23-21 before Savage would go on to score the final two points in the set resulting in a game one victory by the Warriors of 25-21.
The second set, Savage would remain hot as they opened the game scoring the first six points of the match. The RedHawks would comeback and gain their first lead in the match at 9-10. The Warriors would once again takeover leading 20-15, five points away from taking victories in the first two games. However, Froid Lake/Medicine would continue with their comeback to score the next 10 of 12 points capturing a win in game two 22-25 and tying the match at one apiece.
Fortunately for the Warriors, that’s the only game the RedHawks would win. After falling behind early in the third game, Savage battled back withstanding nine total ties in the third set and ultimately winning by the score of 25-19.
It was all Savage from that point forward. Savage would take the fourth and final game 25-18, capturing victories in three games to one in best of five.
Senior Haylie Conradsen led the team with eight kills and seven aces. Reghan Provost, also a senior, had 18 assists and a total of 11 digs for junior Alexia Papka.