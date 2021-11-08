The Savage High School volleyball team saw its season come to a close on Friday, November 5, as the Lady Warriors lost in the consolation bracket of the Eastern C Divisional.
Savage, after losing to Plentywood the first day, faced a tough Broadus team in an elimination game, and while the Lady Warriors played hard and well, Broadus won the game in four sets.
The set scores were 18-25, 25-16, 15-25 and 20-25.
Savage fell behind early in the first set, as Broadus jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead over the Lady Warriors.
For the rest of the set, Savage matched Broadus point-for-point for the most part, but the Lady Hawks closed out the first set with the win.
The Lady Warriors, though, stormed back and had a great second set to tie the match at 1-1.
Savage jumped out to an 8-1 lead, led by Teah Conradsen and Brooke Reuter. Conradsen served for much of that stretch and got an ace, and Reuter recorded a few kills at the net.
A little later, Conradsen got a block at the net to put Savage up 14-7, which prompted a Broadus timeout.
Savage was able to close out the set, holding a comfortable lead the rest of the way.
The Lady Warriors fell behind in the middle of the third set, allowing Broadus to hold a comfortable lead, and in the fourth set, Savage played Broadus point-for-point nearly the whole way.
The Lady Hawks, though, were able to hold on and get the win.
In the Lady Warriors’ divisional appearance, multiple different players made an impact on the games.
Overall, Conradsen and Reuter led the team in both kills and blocks at the net. Mya Jorgensen led the team in assists in both games, and Conradsen led the team in digs.
Conradsen also led the team in service aces, and her sister, Cambry, also had some aces against Broadus.
Everyone that played for Savage contributed in some way, though, and the team has a bright future ahead of them.
Out of all the teams that make up the Eastern C Divisional (District 1C and 2C), Savage is one of the teams that will be losing only a few players.
To be precise, Savage is losing just one player, Raigan Smith. Smith’s contributions on the court will be missed, but the Lady Warriors have all this experience under their young players’ belts for next year.
It’s something that has Savage head coach, Nicki Reuter, excited for the future too.
“This is going to be the team you see for the next couple years,” Reuter said.
As the No. 7 seed out of District 1C, Savage had to outlast the two teams above it (Richey-Lambert and Scobey) to get to the divisional, and once they got there, the Lady Warriors did well too.
The season came to an end, but the Lady Warriors had a great season and will be a tough team next year as well.