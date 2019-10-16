It was senior night for the Savage Lady Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 15, where they faced off against in-conference foe Fairview Lady Warriors. Seniors Haylie Conradsen and Reghan Provost took the court before the match with their parents, where they were honored by head coach Jean Hagler in a brief, emotional speech. Through all that, a match still had to be played.
Fairview only had two leads in this match altogether, both happening with a lead of 0-1 in game one and game three. Savage got off to very fast start and never let up. The first game remained competitive as the set would continue to be close up until the end with Savage claiming a game one victory by the final score of 25-22.
In the second set, Savage continued their winning ways holding down the lead throughout, eventually capturing a game two victory of 25-19.
Game three was all Savage. After taking the lead 0-1, Fairview would only go on to conjure up four more points in the set. Savage would go to win the third set 25-5, taking an overall victory of three games to zero in a clean sweep of Fairview.
Savage junior, Alexia Papka led the team with six kills and seven aces, and Provost tallied 16 assists and 15 digs. For Fairview, senior Macy Seadeek totaled 10 kills, with fellow senior Hanna Skov gathered 17 assists on the night.