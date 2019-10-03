Savage Warriors are currently sitting with an overall record of 3-1, 2-1 in the conference. Coming out of the gate to start the season, the Warriors opened the season at home on Sept. 7 with a loss to the MonDak Thunder 53-20. After taking a loss to begin the year, head coach, Brian Murakami knew things needed to change.
“After our loss to MonDak we came together and had a gut check. We knew we were a better team than that showed up that game. It was our first game since our game against Grass Range was cancelled, and we weren't at game tempo yet,” Murakami said in an email. “We made several mistakes, so we took that and moved forward and have been trying to get better each week. We know that we cannot take any team for granted. We need to play focused disciplined football if we are going to win games.”
Winning games is exactly what they’ve been doing coming off three straight victories with none of them being all that close of a contest.
According to Murakami, those wins are due in large part to the work they’ve put in since last year, but he knew it wasn’t going to be a cakewalk.
“My expectations for this season were straight forward and simple, be better than last year. The goal for any football program is to be better than the previous year, so going from 13 players to nine, graduating four and having two transfer and only gaining two freshmen, it was not going to be an easy task,” Murakami said. “We wanted to win games, last year we felt how losing close games felt and we knew that we had work to do. We spent time in the weight room over the summer and went to the Rocky football camp which really helped us bond as a team and start the year off strong.”
While he has noticed his team’s growth and continued strong work ethic, one thing stands out for Murakami above the rest about this Warrior football team.
“The thing I am most impressed with this year is the team’s willingness to listen and learn, and the drive to want to get better.”
While no one can predict the future or what’s ahead, Murakami likes where his team stands at 3-1 with three games left.
“Of course, any coach would like to see their team make a run, that is why we coach. But my goal like I stated before is to get better every week. As long as the boys can walk off the field and say that they played the best they could and then come back the next week looking to get better, then that's a win in my book.”
The Warriors feel to the Garfield County Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 4, with a final score of 68-19.