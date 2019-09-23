A chilly September afternoon welcomed the Savage Warriors to Medicine Lake on Saturday, Sept. 21. A strong defensive showing from the Warriors and several penalties on both teams kept fans on the edge of their seats. Savage walked away with a 38-6 victory.
In the first quarter, the Warriors won the coin toss and opted to receive the kick, which they ran to the 25-yard line. The first big play of the drive was when Sloan McPherson caught a targeted pass on the Warriors 35-yard line.
Several successful plays later brought Savage to the Redhawks 15-yard line. Unfortunately for the Warriors, a fourth-down rushing attempt came 1-yard short of the goal line which resulted in a turnover on downs.
Warriors defense came out to play and held the Redhawks without a first down. The last drive of the first quarter started in great field position for the Warriors with only 32 yards to pay dirt. Strong rushes and Logan Nelson’s quarterback scramble found Savage on the Redhawks’ 5-yard line. On third down Gage Gloesser pushed through which gave Savage the first score of the game 8-0.
Warriors continued to keep the Redhawks well away from the goal line and on their next possession, McPherson made a huge run to the Redhawks’ 25-yard line which then turned to first-and-goal after a face mask penalty. McPherson punched through the middle for a 15-0 score. For the third time in the game, the Warriors’ defense came out firing, ensuring the Redhawks didn’t make it past their own 30-yard line. Keeping the game interesting, the Redhawks managed to intercept a lobbed pass from McPherson intended for Nelson. The Savage defense didn’t disappoint and once again held them scoreless.
The final drive of the first half started with Savage possession and appeared to end in a long pass with run after catch for McPherson, however, penalty confusion that occurred during the play was at first ruled offsetting penalties but was then contracted to result in a replay of downs. Then an unsportman-like conduct by the Redhawks coach gave Savage the ball at the 7-yard line but they were unable to push through which ended the half at 15-0.
While the first half had Savage’s offense coming through, the second half was much more a highlight of their defense leading to a Savage high school defensive record. The third quarter started with Redhawks possession and the Redhawks appeared to be fired up after the half. A successful drive brought the Redhawks to the Warriors goal line but on fourth down, their pass went incomplete and resulted in a turnover on downs. For the first time in the afternoon, Savage’s offense made little ground on their drive as it appeared the Redhawks were primed for a second half comeback.
The supposed comeback was cut short early when Caesn Erickson made the first Warriors’ interception of the game. The Warriors came back after their disappointing first drive of the half. Following his interception, Erickson was involved in the first play of the new drive where he received a 30-yard pass from McPherson down at the Redhawks 5-yard line. The next play saw Gentry Conradsen with the first touchdown of the half 22-0.
Start of the fourth quarter continued poorly for the Redhawks as McPherson recovered a fumble resulting off a quarterback sack. He then ran the ball in for a touchdown for the first defensive score of the night 30-0.
On the Redhawks next drive, they made their first serious attempt at scoring until McPherson responded with perhaps the biggest play of the entire game. McPherson intercepted a would-be touchdown pass in the end zone and ran the ball all the way back for the Warriors second defensive touchdown of the night.
The 80-yard pick-6 broke Savage High School’s previous record of 78 yards. The score became 38-0. The remainder of the fourth quarter saw a Redhawks touchdown but on the Warriors final drive, they opted to run out the clock which left the score 38-6. Warriors won improving their record 2-1 for the year and 1-1 for conference play.
Savage Warriors play again Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. against Bainville.