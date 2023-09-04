Savage Warrior volleyball team falls short in Broadus, wins in Terry Savage Public School Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo of Brooke Reuter. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Savage Warrior volleyball team traveled to Broadus on Thursday. They played hard but fell to the Hawks in three. Scores were 18-25, 16-25, and 28-30.They turned around and traveled to Terry on Saturday night and defeated the Terriers in three. Scores of the games were 25-14, 25-15, and 25-17. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Games And Toys Sports Volleyball Load comments Most Popular Man dies by industrial accident Woman sentenced for embezzlement Swim team wants a concrete bulkhead at Svarre Pool Mobile rehab center helps first responders with crises Richey-Lambert Fusion keeps sports alive Richland County Transportation Service: Driven to serve UM law student helps coordinate mining between nation states Band threatened at Fairview School Spreading the love through a luau Batman visits Sidney Your Social Connection