Photo of Brooke Reuter

Photo of Brooke Reuter.

 Courtesy photo

The Savage Warrior volleyball team traveled to Broadus on Thursday. They played hard but fell to the Hawks in three. Scores were 18-25, 16-25, and 28-30.

They turned around and traveled to Terry on Saturday night and defeated the Terriers in three. Scores of the games were 25-14, 25-15, and 25-17.



