Savage Warriors and Lady Warriors battle on the basketball court
By Maddie Davis
Jan 20, 2023

The Savage Lady Warriors ended last weekend with two wins. Friday night in Froid, they beat the Froid/Lake Red Hawks; 42-30, securing a conference win. After jumping out to an early lead in the first quarter, 15-10, the Lady Warriors continued to lead the entire game. Teah Conradsen led in scoring with 14 points; Cambry Conradsen followed with 11; Taylor Conradsen contributed 8. On Saturday night, the girls basketball team added another win to their season as well, defeating the Culbertson Cowgirls; 49-46.The Lady Warriors trailed going into the final quarter, but ended the game outscoring the Cowgirls; 17-10. Cambry Conradsen led the Lady Warriors Saturday night, scoring 17 points. Teah Conradsen followed with 15 and brought down 13 rebounds for the team. The boys team also played hard on the court last weekend, but fell just short on both games. On Friday, the Warriors led the Froid/Lake Red Hawks going into the fourth quarter, but they were not able to hold onto their lead, ending the game 38-47.Sayer Erickson and Hunter Sanders both led the Warriors, scoring 14 points in the game each. Hunter Riding followed with 8 points.On Saturday, the Warriors vs. Culbertson Cowboys game went into overtime, when Savage fell; 49-51.Erickson and Sanders tied in points again, each contributing 19 to the scoreboard. Zane Pilgeram followed with 9 points.