Cade Tombre- Savage basketball

Cade Tombre goes up for the Warriors

 Provided

The Savage Lady Warriors ended last weekend with two wins. Friday night in Froid, they beat the Froid/Lake Red Hawks; 42-30, securing a conference win. 

After jumping out to an early lead in the first quarter, 15-10, the Lady Warriors continued to lead the entire game. 



