The end result of the Savage High School football team’s senior night was not a desirable one, as the Warriors lost to Froid/Medicine Lake 50-19 September 12.
The script was flipped from the Warriors’ season opener September 5, as Savage went on to handle Wibaux pretty easily in a 56-0 victory.
In Savage’s latest game, though, the seniors had their night of recognition upended by the Froid/Medicine Lake Redhawks.
One of the shocking aspects of the game is that despite the final score, Savage was not so far behind for the entire game.
During the first half and going into halftime, the game was pretty close and the Warriors only needed two touchdowns to take the lead.
After halftime, Froid/Medicine Lake took over and extended its lead.
Some of the names from Savage’s season-opener stood out again September 12 and powered the Warriors in the first half.
Savage had the lead after the first quarter and held a lead for a bit in the second quarter as well.
Gentry Conradsen started the scoring for Savage, scoring on a three-yard run in the first quarter. The try after the touchdown was not converted, so the Warriors held a 6-0 lead.
Savage did a good job of working the ball down to the Froid/Medicine Lake goal line for its first two touchdowns, as Conradsen did not have to travel far for his two scores.
After the first touchdown, Conradsen scored on a two-yard run, giving Savage a 12-0 lead before Sloan McPherson completed a pass to Cooper Hofer for the one-point conversion, giving Savage a 13-0 lead.
Froid/Medicine Lake scored before the end of the first quarter, but Savage still held a 13-8 lead.
Froid/Medicine Lake struck first in the second quarter, taking a 14-13 lead.
The Warriors made sure to get back on top, as Logan Nelson completed a 40-yard pass to Sterling Thiel for a touchdown. The extra point attempt was not converted, which meant Savage led 19-14.
After that, though, the Warriors did not score again as Froid/Medicine Lake rattled off 37 points for the remainder of the game.
Savage only trailed 30-19 at halftime, but the Warriors could not climb back into the game.
The Warriors will have time to recoup and get ready for their next game, another special night for them. Savage hosts Bainville September 19 at 7 p.m., which will be Savage’s Homecoming game.