The Savage Warriors boys basketball team were the first game slated in the bracket in the 2C District Basketball Tournament on Monday, Feb. 17 at Sidney High School, where they faced off against the Circle Wildcats. It was an offensive struggle for both teams throughout the whole game, but it was a game of runs that turned in the Warriors favor, giving Savage an opening-round victory of 40-32.
There was no score for much of the first quarter until 6’3 Circle Wildcat junior Hayden Lockie got to the free-throw line for and-one attempt after his successfully made layup. He failed to convert the and-one, but that wasn’t the same result for 6’4 Savage junior Sloan McPherson. On the very next possession with 3:45 remaining in the first quarter, McPherson used his big-bodied frame to maneuver his way into the lane making a layup and drawing a foul as well. He would drain the free-throw and complete the three-point play. That was just the beginning for McPherson as he scored all seven points in the first quarter, giving Savage a 7-4 advantage heading into the second.
Savage junior Gentry Conradsen was able to get to the free-throw line draining two of three right out of the gate in the second quarter as he was fouled beyond the three-point line. But it was another low scoring affair in the quarter, as Savage outscored Circle 7-6 in the second, as they maintained a four-point lead at halftime.
Circle junior Caleb Gackle hit a three-pointer early in the third quarter, bringing the Wildcats within one point of the Warriors. That led to a quick 6-0 run by the Warriors as McPherson, sophomore Caesn Erickson and senior Gage Bloesser were able to find the basket each for a pair. Circle came back within two near the end of the third quarter at 22-20, but that once again led to another 6-0 run by the Warriors, ending the quarter up 28-20.
The final quarter, while fairly close the whole game, was very competitive, though Circle would never gain the lead. The score differential in the final frame was even, each team scoring 12 points, but given the lead that Savage held before the fourth quarter and the Warriors hitting their final free-throws in the final minutes, that eight-point difference proved to be paramount as the clock hit zero, giving Savage a first-round victory in the 2C District Basketball Tournament, moving on to the second round.
McPherson led all Warriors with 20 points, matching his jersey number. Nelson finished with 10, Bloesser and Conradsen each tallied five points, while Erickson rounded out the scoring with three.
Senior Blayne Hubing led the Wildcats in points with nine. Lockie finished with seven, and freshman Beau Beery and junior Caleb Gackle each finished with four points.