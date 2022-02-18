The Fairview Warriors girl’s team played their final game of the season on Wednesday but the Savage Lady Warriors lived to play another day with a 53-31 win over their in-county opponent, eliminating Fairview from the tournament.
The individual stats are as follows for Fairview.
Macy Tjelde led the score with ten points, five offensive rebounds and five steals and Carly Buxbaum contributed six points, one offensive rebound and one defensive rebound.
Megan Asbeck added five points, one offensive rebound, three defensive rebounds and one steal, while Emily Johnson added four points, one offensive rebound and three defensive rebounds.
Kallee Hopes ended with three points, four offensive rebounds and three defensive rebounds and Lauren Kjos grabbed three defensive rebounds.
Aubree Johnson gave three points while Brooklyn Anderson grabbed one defensive rebound.
The Savage Warriors were victorious in this game, winning by a margin of 22 points. Leading the scoreboard was Cambry Conradsen with 17 points, one offensive rebound, two defensive rebounds, four assists and six steals.
Taylor Conradsen followed behind with ten points, two offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds and one assist, while Teah Conradsen had ten points, two defensive rebounds and two steals.
Karley McPherson contributed nine points, three defensive rebounds and one block and Brooke Reuter gave seven points, two offensive rebounds, four assists and four steals.
This win for the Savage Warriors advanced them to game ten where they faced off against the Bainville Bulldogs.