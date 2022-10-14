featured Savage Warriors find victory at Homecoming By Sidney Herald staff Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cade Tombre blocking for Zane Pilgeram Myssie Sanders Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Savage Warriors dominated in both their football and volleyball games last week.The football team won 57-18. Karley McPherson digging for the ball Myssie Sanders The volleyball team took the win over Bainville by 3 points. King Lane Papka and Queen Teah Conradsen Myssie Sanders Reigning over the homecoming festivities were King Lane Papka and Queen Teah Conradsen. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warrior Game Sport Military Volleyball Volleyball Team Football Team Homecoming Victory Win Load comments Most Popular New Yellowstone Mercantile owner aims to bring it back to its original glory Best of Richland County top three announced Culbertson Cowboys become district champions Sidney motorcyclist killed in accident in McKenzie County Living the unexpected life Sidney Health Care was there for a woman who needed a little extra help Sidney students heading to the Capitol thanks to volleyball game Savage Warriors find victory at Homecoming "The Mousetrap" hits the Sidney High School stage Letter to the editor: Your Social Connection