The Savage Warriors have had a good season for both the girl’s and the boy’s teams.
Heading into the last weekend of regular season play, the girl’s team has an overall record of 6-10 and a Conference record of 4-4.
Some of the highlights of this season include wins over Broadus 38-37, Fairview 49-19, Bainville 56-46 and Circle 34-26.
A hard-fought game with the current No. 2 seed Froid/Medicine Lake resulted in only a six-point loss for Savage, 31-37.
With no graduating seniors on the team, the Savage Lady Warriors have a young, promising team ranging from eighth graders to juniors.
Last year Savage advanced to the Eastern C Divisional, so the Lady Warriors have recent history on their side.
The boy’s basketball team is also in the middle of the pack in the district, heading into the last games of regular season with an overall record of 5-11 and a conference record of 3-5.
The season wins include games against Jordan 39-35, Circle 30-15, Brockton 52-22, Culbertson 52-30 and a close game over Mondak 34-28.
The boy’s team will be graduating three seniors this season including Cooper Hofer, Sterling Thiel and Caesn Erickson; however, the Warriors still have plenty of underclassmen to support the team in years to come.
The last game of the regular season will be played at Lambert against the Fusion on Friday, Feb. 11.