Homecoming spirit was palpable in the air Friday night in Savage. The entire community came out to support both middle school and varsity football. The Warriors started off the first quarter receiving the kick with a reception made by Gage Bloesser who made it to the 25-yard line.
On their first drive, the Warriors were able to make several plays but fell short of the goal line. Sloane McPherson kicked to Jordan outside of the endzone for a touchback, which placed Jordan on their 15-yard line. On Jordan’s first drive, they were able to score after a hard-fought effort by the Savage defense 8-0. After regaining possession, Logan Nelson threw a targeted pass to McPherson for third and five.
The next play saw Nelson break out of the pocket, which gave the Warriors a first down but several incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs. Possession returned back to Jordan at the beginning of the second quarter. Opening up the next quarter, Jordan made a big play and scored 14-0. After a recovered onside kick, Jordan recovered the ball at the Savage 37-yard line. The big touchdown run left the score 21-0. On the next possession, a Nelson scramble, two Bloesser runs and a Mcpherson punch up the middle successfully gave momentum to the Savage Warriors. The next set of downs saw more runs from Bloesser and a Mcperson reception. Those plays set up Nelson to receive a huge touchdown pass and put the wind back in the sails for Savage, with the score at 21-7.
In the next drives, Savage had a difficult time making it to the red zone while Jordan was able to score twice consecutively which brought the score 7-37. With 20 seconds left on the clock, center Gentry Conradsen ran a streak down the middle setting him up for a 30-yard bomb from Nelson for a potentially game changing score with 12 seconds left in the half 37-13. The quarter ended with one last big play from Jordan, which led to a score. End of first half 45-13.
Coming back from the half, Jordan received and on their first play were able to weave through Savage defense elevating the score 53-13. The rest of the third quarter was a tale of two defenses as both Savage and Jordan fumbled on different drives and both teams were without scores for the rest of the quarter. The final quarter saw Jordan make a touchdown run on the first play making the score 60-13. On Savage’s next drive, the Warriors were picked off on fourth down and the interception was ran back for a touchdown changing the score 68-13.
Bloesser receives the kick with excellent field position at the Jordan 35-yard line. Exceptional blocks from the Warriors on the next play allowed for McPherson to score a touchdown run 68-19.
The Warriors are now 3-2 overall, 2-2 for conference play. Next Friday they are playing away against Richey-Lambert.