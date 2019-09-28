Savage Warriors battled the Bainville Bulldogs on a windy, cold Saturday afternoon. Despite the weather, many fans of both sides came out in support of their team.
Savage kicked off to the Bulldogs to open the game. After a quick stop and a turnover on downs by the Bulldogs on their first drive, the Warriors opened on the 21-yard line in enemy territory. On the first play of that ensuing drive, Sloan McPherson received the handoff and ran it into the endzone for a touchdown, one of his many on the day. It was 6-0. The next drive for Bainville resulted in a punt, once again giving the ball right back to the Warriors. Savage would find the endzone three more times before the end of the quarter making it 27-0 at the end of the first.
At the start of the second quarter, Bainville was finally able to get on the board on a long touchdown catch and run. But once again, Savage began to roll. The next three touchdowns before halftime went to the Warriors, ending the half with a score of 46-7.
Bainville opened up the second half with an onside kick catching the Warriors off guard and recovering the ball. After an ensuing fumble on the Bulldogs drive, Savage would once again takeover. However, that didn’t last long as it was intercepted by Bainville and in turn eventually finding the endzone for their second touchdown of the day making it 46-13.
Savage would go on to score two more touchdowns resulting in a 61-13 victory and heading home with an overall record of 2-1 on the season.
The Warriors next game will be held at home for homecoming on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. against the Mustangs of Garfield County.