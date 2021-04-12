Abby Schilling, a freshman at Sidney High School, competed along with others on the cheerleading team at the Spirit Spectacular over a month ago, and Schilling received a first place award for her solo dance routine.
Schilling, along with Jennifer Carlile, the director at Cutting Edge Dance Studio, talked about the work that went into Schilling’s routine and how it felt to get first place with it.
An “S” will denote Schilling’s answers, and a “C” will denote Carlile’s answers.
Q: Can you explain the inspiration and the theme behind the dance routine you did for the Spirit Spectacular?
C: We started last year, we did it last year and she didn’t get to compete with it because of COVID, everything got shut down. It’s been like a two-year work-in-progress. She wanted something sassy so we picked jazz... she wanted something hard-hitting, it has a lot of accents. Parts of it could border on hip hop.
S: It’s a lot of high energy, so it’s entertaining to the judges and audience.
Q: So is it one of the toughest routines you’ve ever done?
S: Oh for sure. It’s a lot of cardio, like a lot.
C: It’s two minutes and 20 seconds of just 100 percent going. It doesn’t sound like that much but it’s a lot.
S: And then you’re the only one on the stage, so it’s a lot.
Q: you said this is only your second jazz solo, so were you nervous doing the routine?
S: I don’t think I get nervous anymore because I’ve been dancing for 11 years I think, but it’s definitely a lot harder and I’m a lot tougher on myself because I want to do good. And all the attention’s on you when you’re on the stage for a solo, so I’ve definitely pushed myself a lot more since I’ve started doing jazz solos.
Q: You worked on this for so long and couldn’t do this last year, so how did it feel to finally get to do it this year?
S: It was amazing. I actually think I may have gotten a little nervous this year because I haven’t been on the stage for so long, but it felt so much better to get back in the studio especially after being trapped in the house for so long, quarantine and all that. So once I finally got to dance again it was so good.
Q: Jen for you, being the teacher and helping her with the routine, what was it like to finally get to see (Abby) do it?
C: Maybe twice as rewarding because there’s two years of work that went into it, and we anticipated it more than normal, (Abby) anticipated getting on stage and I anticipated seeing it. I also anticipated how it would be received by the audience and the judges, that’s always a big thing.
Q: Two years of work, you had to wait so long and you get first place, what was your reaction?
S: Oh I was really excited. I’m not usually the type to score first, as my technique used to not be the best, but I’ve gotten a lot better this year because I’ve been working really hard. So I was really happy because it was rewarding to see the results of my hard work.