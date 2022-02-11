Olivia Schoepp is going to be one of the players that the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team will rely on down the final stretch of the season.
Schoepp is one of four seniors on the Lady Eagles’ roster, and her experience and talents are going to be needed during a tough three-game stretch.
On the court, she can score, rebound and play defense well, just to name a few things, and she did all those things last weekend for Sidney, earning her the Player of the Week honors.
The Player of the Week award is handed out to one of the Sidney girl’s basketball players for their performance and efforts in games/practices the previous week.
“It’s nice to know that I was appreciated,” Schoepp said.
She added that she felt herself and the team stepped up against Laurel on Saturday, February 5.
Against Laurel, Schoepp scored 13 points for the Lady Eagles, providing a nice boost for the team.
Scoring is certainly something Schoepp can do. In her own words, she said leading the team and playing defense are some of her strengths.
“I think I really bring the team together on defense,” Schoepp said. “I think I really help the team a lot on defense.”
So far this season, Schoepp is averaging just under seven points per game (6.9), and she is averaging 2.9 rebounds per game. She also has recorded 20 steals this season, and she recorded five blocks.
She is in the top four in all of those statistics for the Lady Eagles.
Now, as the Lady Eagles face a tough stretch to end the regular season, her skills will be needed even more.
Schoepp talked about the Player of the Week award at a practice on Thursday, February 10. The following days, on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12, Sidney had road games against Fergus and Custer County.
Both are division rivals that Sidney lost to earlier this season, but both are also teams the Lady Eagles can beat.
To end the regular season, Sidney has a road game against Dawson County on Friday, February 18.
Sidney defeated Dawson County early on this season, but wins down the stretch are going to be crucial for the Lady Eagles’ seeding come divisional time.
Dawson County is last in the division, Sidney sits in fourth, Fergus sits at third and Custer County is second.
Based on conference records listed on mthighschoolstats.com, Sidney can’t catch Custer County, but the Lady Eagles could overtake Fergus with wins.
Schoepp knows that these last games of the season are important, and she said she’s ready to step up and help the team down the stretch.
“These next two games that are coming up, I hope that we have some competitive games,” Schoepp said.
The postseason starts on February 23, when the Eastern A Divisional starts. Schoepp said if the team’s defense can crack down on opponents’ scoring and if the offense keeps scoring like it has been, Sidney will do well in the postseason.