For the 2023 season, the Williston State Tetons women’s softball team will have a Sidney Eagle on the roster. Chloe Schroeder, a senior at Sidney High School, has chosen to sign her letter of intent to play softball for the Tetons.
Schroeder has been playing softball for 14 years. Her brother played a large part in the reason she first became interested, pushing her to give the sport a try after she brought home an advertisement for the team. Ever since she started, he has been supporting her and urging her to work hard and try her best.
This being said, her brother is among her biggest role models when it comes to the sport. Schroeder would also like to mention her mother and father, “My mom has rarely ever missed a game in the 14 years I’ve been playing,” she said. Schroeder would also like to thank her coaches for forming her into the player she is today.
Focusing on the current softball season at Sidney High School, she believes that even though the team is very young and low on members, everyone playing has a lot of talent so they have potential to be very competitive and successful.
Not only does Schroeder play softball but she also has dabbled in volleyball, coaches 5-10 year olds in softball, participates in student council and captains council in school and works at The Rush and the Burns Creek Inn when she has free time.
To prepare for her upcoming seasons, her coach sets up a tunnel in the gym and hosts open gyms to help the girls improve. She has also been involved in summer league but due to numbers and resources, it is very limited.
During the past year Schroeder decided she wanted to play at the collegiate level so she participated in a few camps at South Dakota State University in Spearfish where she picked up new skills and learned from the college players.
Even though Schroeder originally would’ve liked to play at a bigger school, she decided to sign with WSC with the hopes of playing time on the field and also because of the coach.
“He’s a great coach. He gives a lot of inspiration and I can’t wait to learn from him,” she said.
As WSC is only a two year college, Schroeder plans to complete her general courses. As she moves on to complete her Bachelors of Science at a four year university she hopes to get a degree in Psychology and become a therapist.
When asked what advice she has for younger athletes also looking to compete at the next level she said, “Definitely pick it up. Softball has opened up so many opportunities for me and I’ve met some amazing people from it. The coaching staff is great and it shows in the environment it creates. I’m so excited to take this next step and play college softball.”