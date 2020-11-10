Two more teams' seasons came to an end, and even though it may bring some sadness and heartbreak that they won't be playing in the rest of the playoffs, what they accomplished should be revered and remembered because both teams had great seasons.
Fairview
Fairview High School's football team lost in the second round of the eight-man football playoffs, but the season the team put together is nothing short of great.
The Warriors were coming off a state championship from last year, and with the roster this year, there was some turnover in players.
There were some new faces leading the team this year, but that did not hinder Fairview in any way.
The players who stepped up and lead the team this year did a fantastic job and put the team in the playoffs once again.
Fairview racked up some impressive wins this year, including a 40-8 victory over the MonDak Thunder, who were undefeated at the time the teams met, and a big 44-6 victory over Ennis in the first round of the playoffs.
While the team will be losing some very good senior talent and leadership, there is young talent that will get a chance to really shine next year.
Kanyon Taylor is coming back as quarterback, and after seeing what he did this season, it will be exciting to watch him sling the ball around next year with more experience and even more talent.
Hunter Sharbono also returns next year and will be a leader for the team, and as a sophomore this year, he already showed off a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.
Fairview will definitely be back at the top of the division standings next year, so get ready to watch the Warriors back on the field next season.
Richey-Lambert
The volleyball team's great run came to an end at the divisional tournament, so if you want to see how they did there and more about their season, go check out the stories on the Sidney Herald website and in the paper about that.
For now, though, let's talk about their future because it is a bright one.
The team will have a very experienced and talented group of juniors to lead the way next season. All of those juniors saw a lot of playing time this season, as well as in the team's postseason run.
With all of the time in the offseason to grow more as a team and to fill the holes that are left from the three seniors graduating this year, Richey-Lambert will be a tough team to beat again next year.
Looking beyond the juniors even, some younger talent will be returning that will be very valuable for the team.
ShaeLyn Williams is a freshman that had some great playing time this year and did really well, playing in the front row and back row. Gracelyn Gonsioroski and Lauren Prevost also played well in their back row roles in the postseason, so the returning talent for next season is definitely enough to get people excited to watch the Lady Fusion next year.