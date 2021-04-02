Track and field and softball are officially underway to help spring get going, leaving behind the winter sports that have now been done for a while.
But there were a lot of great moments or stories during those cold months that deserve one last chance to be highlighted.
These are three highlights from the winter sports seasons that really stood out and made an impact.
Each team did well during the winter and had some great moments, but these are the ones that were the most significant for the athletes involved and had a deeper meaning.
Sidney wrestling
Of course, you can't talk about some of the best moments from the winter without mentioning the fact that the Sidney High School wrestling team won its 12th ever state title and fourth straight.
As a team, the Eagles didn't lose a dual all season long, and at state, more than 10 of the Eagles wrestlers placed. Of course, about half of the wrestlers who placed took first, which included some returning champs and some first-time champs.
The senior class on the team has had such a dominant career that they not only won four state titles, but they also lost only one match ever in their four years.
This led the seniors to say that this year's team was the best Sidney team ever, and even head coach Guy Melby gave them that title.
Savage girl's basketball
After a slow start to the season, the Savage High School girl's basketball team played well in the second half of the season and was able to finish as the No. 6 team in District 2C, meaning the Lady Warriors could avoid the district tournament's play-in games.
Savage had a very young team, and that inexperience was one of the obstacles the Lady Warriors had to overcome to be able to compete.
During the season, Savage got better and better and picked up that experience along the way.
From the district tournament, only the top five teams moved on to the divisional tournament, so Savage, the No. 6 seed, had to play really well and likely overtake a higher-seeded team.
After losing in the first round, Savage did just that, winning three straight games, including the divisional-clinching win over No. 5 Culbertson, to advance to the divisional.
The team started the season unsure of how far it would be able to go, but the way that the Lady Warriors were able to "clutch up" down the stretch of the season and extend their postseason was a big deal for the young team and for the future it has.
Fairview boy's basketball
As one of the defending state champions from last year, the Fairview High School boy's basketball team came into the postseason with a great regular season behind them and a good chance to get to state again.
The Warriors, who were the No. 2 seed in the District 2C tournament, finished in third place in the tournament.
Then, in the first round of the divisional, Fairview lost in a close game, leaving the challenge game, which was played between the loser of the championship game and the winner in the consolation bracket, to be the last chance for Fairview.
The Warriors played great and won the games leading up to the final consolation game and won that as well, getting a chance to play Froid/Medicine Lake in the challenge game.
Froid/Medicine Lake had dominated teams in District 2C during the regular season, but not Fairview.
The Warriors lost by just two points to the Redhawks in the regular season, so Fairview had a great shot to get to state.
Fairview played another great game against the Redhawks but ultimately lost.
This run in the divisional tournament, similar to what the Savage girl's team did in the district tournament, was tremendous and put Fairview in a close position to play at state.
The divisional tournament is filled with the best-of-the-best in the eastern part of the state, and the Warriors had a great run that showed they did belong at state to defend their title.