For the Richland Youth Hockey Program, giving its youngest players a head start in loving and learning to play hockey is the life blood of the entire program.
“Helping them love it is how we get them hooked.” said Mite Assistant Coach Erik Seigfreid. When Seigfreid started coaching 2 years ago with the youngest group, the Termites, the focus was on teaching them how to skate, hold a stick, and feel comfortable on the ice, but this year when coaching the next age group (7–9-year-old “Mites”), he saw a need.
The 7-9 age group is when the players start learning to play the game of hockey. They are being taught what the positions are, what each position does, and how to move the puck around the ice to ultimately make a goal! This also means that the kids have a goalie in the net for the first time - someone trying to stop them from making a goal. The kids still only play on half of the ice, they still don’t keep score, and the most important goal, no pun intended, is to let the kids fall in love with the game of hockey. Hopefully, it also means finding young kids who want to play goalie, like Seigfreid did for the Richland Rangers for 10 years.
At the start of the 2021/2022 hockey season for the Mite team, a need for goalie gear was discovered. This season the Mites have 22 players. That means enough kids to have full practice games among themselves to prepare for their season against other teams. Though the Richland Youth Hockey program had goalie gear for the “little kids,” there were a few hurdles. Most of the goalie gear was too big for the Mites. The program had one set of “Quick Change Goalie Gear,” but not enough to have two goalies in practice games. Quick Change Goalie Gear is built specifically for younger players so they can have protective pads on their upper body and their legs that can be put on over regular gear. This way, everyone gets a chance to experience being goalie.
Seigfreid, who works at Seigfreid Agency Insurance and Real Estate as a Customer Service Representative and manages the family’s storage unit business, ProTec Storage, knew who would be willing to help get the kids the goalie gear they needed. His “Goalie Mom,” Mary Seigfreid. He called an office meeting and laid out his proposal. If Seigfreid Agency was willing to help make it happen, he had found a company that offered two full sets of goalie gear, including chest protector, leg pads, glove, and blocker with a travel bag. This donation would make it possible for the Mites to have enough equipment for the team to be able to learn and play with the updated equipment, no matter how many teams they have. The answer was a resounding yes.
Now that the gear has arrived, it’s possible to have the Mites take turns at practices in full goalie gear with Seigfreid teaching one-on-one goalie skills every week. Not only do the kids get to try being goalie, they have a coach there during weekly practices to work with them on the specific skills needed, just like the other positions on the ice. The goalie gear can travel to away games and the kids and parents have the ease and convenience of gear being available every year.