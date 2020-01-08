The Knights of Columbus Montana-North Dakota All-Star Football game would like to announce the coaching staff for the 2020 game to be host by Dickinson State University at the Beisiot Activities Center in Dickinson, North Dakota on Jun. 20, 2020. Jeff Regan from Custer County will be heading up the staff along with assistant coaches Jim Hogan (Helena Capital), John Fitzgerald (Red Lodge), Levi Seitz (Fairview), John Tooke (Custer County), and Nick Howlett.
Jeff Regan led the Custer County Cowboys to an undefeated state championship this year. Jeff is a 1995 graduate of Custer County and is an alumnus of the Montana North Dakota Badlands bowl and went on to play college football with the Fighting Saints of Carroll College. Regan began his coaching at Custer County in 2008 under the late Dan Stanton. Under his mentoring, Regan continued as defensive and offensive coordinator for eight years until Stanton’s passing when he had the honor of succeeding Stanton as the next head coach of the Custer County Cowboys.
Joining the staff from Capitol High School in Helena is offensive line coach Jim Hogan, who brings over 35 years of coaching experience to the game. Most notably, he was the head coach of Billings Central High School from 1991-1998 and then went on to be an assistant with Mike Van Diest at Carroll College from 1999-2017 before joining the Capitol High School coaching staff.
John Fitzgerald from Red Lodge took his Ram team into the semi-finals of a strong Class B this year. A 1997 graduate of Columbus, Fitzgerald went on to play at the University of Missoula with his brother Greg and played in the National Championship in 2001. Fitzgerald began his coaching career in Cut Bank as an assistant before being recruited to be a head coach at Red Lodge.
Coming from Fairview, head coach Levi Seitz led his program to a 12-0 season and the communities first Football State Championship. Hailing from Billings and playing at Billings Senior, Seitz is a 2013 graduate of the University of Montana and began teaching in Fairview in 2013.
“It's exciting to get to work with some great coaches from all across Montana. These are guys who have had success at the high school and college level,” Seitz said. “I can't wait to learn from them and see what they can teach me. Before coaching at Fairview, I had never seen an eight-man game and it took some getting used to. It's been a while since I've been around 11-man football and now I need to switch gears again. It will be a fun week coaching the best players from all classes.”
Joining Regan from his coaching staff at Custer County is John Tooke. Tooke has been with the Cowboys the past 15 seasons under both Stanton and Regan. Tooke played football at both the University of Montana and at the University of Montana-Western in Dillon, where he was also an assistant for four years.
Nick Howlett will join the staff with over 20 years of coaching experience at the college level. He was the offensive coordinator for 19 years at Carroll College and was a part of six national championships and named NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2004.