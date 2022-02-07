Senior night wouldn’t be spoiled for the Fairview High School boy’s basketball team, as the Warriors made some key plays down the stretch to defeat Poplar 66-63 on Friday, February 4.
Poplar had been hanging right behind Fairview throughout the game on Friday, but late in the fourth quarter, Poplar put even more pressure on Fairview.
With 1:04 remaining in the fourth, Poplar took a 55-53 lead, and after Hunter Sharbono made a free throw, Poplar scored once again, taking a 57-54 lead with 49 seconds left.
After that, Sharbono knocked down two free throws to bring Fairview to within one. Shortly after, Kanyon Taylor stole the ball from Poplar, finding Sharbono who made a layup to put Fairview ahead 58-57 with little time remaining.
There was enough for Poplar to make one more free throw, with 13 seconds left, and the tie at 58 apiece stood to bring it to overtime.
With 2:10 left in overtime, Poplar tied the game at 62 all, and then Poplar took a 63-62 lead on a free throw with about a minute left in the game.
With 57 seconds left, though, 10 scored on a layup to put Fairviea ahead 64-63, a lead the Warriors didn’t lose for the rest of the game.
Sharbono knocked down two more free throws with three seconds left in the game to secure the win.
Fairview’s girl’s team also won on senior night, defeating Poplar 60-50. It was a great night for Fairview, with two thrilling games providing plenty of action.
The next day, on Saturday, February 5, the FHS boy’s team defeated MonDak 42-41, and the girl’s team lost to MonDak 49-10.
The next games for Fairview are on Friday, February 11 at Circle.