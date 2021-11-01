Leading up to the Fairview High School football team’s playoff game against Chinook, Derek Gackle made one simple comment to his wife, Melissa.
“No one else has an 85.”
Fairview’s head coach knew Chinook was a pretty good match for the Warriors, but even then, Chinook doesn’t have a Hunter Sharbono.
No other statement could perfectly sum up Sharbono’s skillset, impact on the game and importance for the FHS football team.
All those aspects of Sharbono showed the most on Friday, October 29, as the Fairview High School football team defeated Chinook 34-25 in the first round of eight-man playoffs.
Football is a team game, but there are those special players who have the ability to make big plays and change the tone of the game with their skills.
For Fairview, Sharbono has been, and was on Friday, that player. He was the workhorse that the Warriors could rely on to get things done.
After the game, Derek Gackle reiterated the praise he had for Sharbono.
“I’m a team guy obviously, team first, and we look at all the teams that we play and match up with,” Gackle said. “It’s a pretty good matchup across the board, but nobody has an 85.”
On offense, Sharbono can drag tacklers with him on a run or run a great route and catch passes. Defensively, he stops plays dead in their tracks before they can go anywhere.
On Friday, he did it all, including scoring four touchdowns: He scored two on the ground and scored the other two by catching passes from Kanyon Taylor.
Each of his touchdowns were just as important as the last, and it was his fourth touchdown, a run, that helped ice the game with 2:14 left.
After the win, Sharbono reflected on the team’s progression this season, saying, in fact, that he didn’t think the Warriors would get this far this season.
“Right away, early in the season, losing two games by over 30 points, then coming out and winning our division, I think it’s awesome. I really do,” he said.
At times, it was hard to put his feelings into words, but the sentiment was there: it was a great win.
The win came on the back of a second half comeback that righted all the wrongs of the first half.
Aside from a 36-yard run from Sharbono in the first quarter, and a touchdown pass from Kanyon Taylor (as he was getting hit) to Sharbono in the second, Fairview’s offense couldn’t really do much.
Until the Warriors’ offense got going in the second half, it was their defense that kept them in the game, especially when they trailed 9-0 in the first half.
“Our defense has carried us for a long time, and it’s fun watching them play,” Gackle said. “They get after it.”
Gackle added that since week three, when Fairview had all their players back and playing, the defense has been playing really well.
Chinook was able to kick a field goal and score one touchdown in the first half, but the Fairview defense kept the Sugarbeeters’ offense at bay otherwise.
One of the key moments for the Warriors’ defense in the first half was early in the game. Chinook just received a dropped kickoff in the red zone, but Martin Manuel intercepted a pass at the goal line for the stop.
The Warriors’ defense played well long enough for the offense to get going, which it did in the second half, scoring four touchdowns.
Early in the third quarter, on a fourth and four, Taylor had a pass intercepted, which gave Chinook a good spot to start its next drive.
Once again, Fairview’s defense stepped up and gave the offense another shot.
Fairview got the ball back, and right away, Sharbono broke off a 55-yard run to put the Warriors 11 yards from the end zone.
A few plays later, Sharbono ran in the lead-taking touchdown with 1:34 left in the third, giving Fairview a 14-9 lead.
That touchdown not only gave Fairview the lead, but it was after that point that the Warriors never lost the lead again.
Early in the fourth quarter, Taylor connected with Sharbono on a pass again for a touchdown, extending Fairview’s lead to 20-9.
Chinook responded quickly, but a deep pass from Taylor to Jaxon Vitt for a 55-yard touchdown once again put Fairview further ahead, 26-17.
After Rowan Bushnell recovered a fumbled snap, Fairview took over with good field position, leading to another Sharbono rushing touchdown to ice the game.
Chinook scored one more time, but Fairview held on for the win.
After having such a big game, Sharbono said a moment like Friday is exactly what he’s wanted.
“All I do is football, football, football, all summer,” he said. “It’s been my dream forever, and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else right now except under the lights right now in eight-man playoffs.”
The efforts of Sharbono and the Warriors have given them a home game for the second round as well, which is the quarterfinal round.
Fairview will host Drummond-Philipsburg on Saturday, November 6 with a shot at the semifinals on the line.