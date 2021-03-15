It was a tough decision to make, but the Sherry and Janae Softball Tournament will no longer be held.
In a post on the tournament’s Facebook page last week, the announcement was posted with the following message.
“We want to give a very heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped out with the tournament and the amazing support from the community. Without each and everyone of you this tournament would not have been able to do what we set out to accomplish. Thank you thank you thank you. We all love you Sherry and Janae. You will never be forgotten.”
Tammy Pedersen, the founder of the tournament, said the decision was made, in large part, due to the fact that it was hard getting a lot of teams to sign up and participate.
“To start off with we had huge success, and as the years have gone by, there’s been less and less interest in playing softball. I got a lot of people who supported but just are unable to come because it’s summer time and there are weddings and family vacations, it just was another thing to add in there. It just got pretty small towards the end,” Pedersen said.
In the past, Pedersen said she has looked at moving the tournament to different times of the year. Originally, the tournament was Father’s Day weekend, then moved to July, then moved back to June.
But as the years went by, it just got harder and harder to find a time where more people would be available.
Although the tournament is no more, keeping the memories alive of Sherry Arnold and Janae Moore, who the tournament was held in remembrance for, is not going to stop.
Pedersen said that from here, they aren’t sure what else they will do in memory of Sherry and Janae, but if they are able to do the tournament again, or something else, they may have the donations and proceeds go to scholarships or something like that.
With the current funds still in the account, Pedersen said they are going to donate that money to the Sidney Public Schools school district for past due lunch accounts. This year, school lunches have been free because of the pandemic, but it has been a problem in the past, which is why Pedersen said they chose to donate the money there.
“The tournament was never about making money, it was about making money just to give to somebody in town, donating it back to somebody that needs help or whatever the case might be,” Pedersen said.
She said it’s sad and hard for her to make this decision, but she understands that people get busy.
Pedersen added that she is thankful for all the support over the years.
“I just want to thank the community really, for all that they have done and given us, and all the support for us to be able to even do this to begin with,” she said.