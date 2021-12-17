SHS

Pictured is Sidney High School.

 File Photo

The Sidney High School basketball teams will be playing alumni games on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

The boy's game will be played on the 27, and the girl's game will be played on the 28.

If you are a graduate of SHS and were a coach or participant in either program, you are eligible to participate, according to a Facebook post on the Sidney Eagles page.

The games will also serve as a fundraiser for SHS athletics, so there will be a $20 participation fee for participants and an admission fee for fans.

