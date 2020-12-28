With more practice time under their belts and just a few days left before their first games (which are Saturday), the boy’s and girl’s basketball teams at Sidney High School are starting to bring everything together.
Both teams have a good mix of veteran experience and newer experience, and both teams have their own challenges that they will be working to overcome.
As both teams start to get ready for their first game, here’s how their head coaches said the teams are looking after getting some practices in.
Boy’s Basketball
The boy’s team had an intra-squad scrimmage on Dec. 18, and that scrimmage was a good way for the coaching staff to really see what the team has so far.
Otherwise, head coach Dan Quilling talked about how the team is gearing up for the start of the season, which is quickly approaching.
Q: What are your overall first impressions from the team scrimmage? Did any players stand out with their performance?
A: I thought the scrimmage went well last night. Our sub-varsity played well, legs got a little tired, but they kept pushing, very happy with their effort. As far as the varsity, I was pleased with the scrimmage as a whole. We took care of the ball for the most part, that will be huge for us as our games begin. Just like the sub-varsity, I thought we got tired in the fourth quarter, but the boys played through it.
Q: Overall, after a couple weeks of practice, what are the trends that you’re noticing from the team?
A: We have had a couple weeks of practice, and I’m very happy with where we are as a team, boys have been pushing each other. They all get along, so the chemistry is starting to come together, I have said it before, this group of boys will play hard, that’s their MO, it might not always be pretty, but they are going to fight.
Q: I know you mentioned that other teams will be bigger, so what I the strategy you guys will use to try and overcome any height differences? Which players do you see playing as the forwards?
A: With our lack of size, we are going to have to mix our defenses up at times, try and push the tempo, and all five guys are going to have to hit the boards. As far as our forwards, Riley Jackson, Ryan McGinnis, Chase Waters and Cooper McNally are going to have to play physical for us down low this year. Each one of them are beyond capable of guarding bigger guys.
Girl’s Basketball
The girl’s basketball team has some good veteran players that will be leading the way, and the depth that the tam has can be a positive for them this season.
They will also have to overcome some size differences down low, but so far, here’s how the girl’s team has looked to head coach Dan Peters.
Q: What did Jenna (Anderson) do in the first week of practice to earn the Player of the Week award? And you said that she’ll be a captain and leader, so what do you see in her that she will be that this season?
A: The Player of the Week is selected each week based on a player that hustles, plays hard, is coachable, encourages other players, etc... consistently each day in practice. Jenna was selected as one of the two captains. She was able to gain valuable experience on varsity as a freshman and sophomore playing behind an upperclassmen both years. With their graduating, Jenna took on a leadership role this summer both on and off the court, verbally and with her play. These potential leadership qualities were easy to see early on and it has been satisfying to see her accept those responsibilities and develop them.
Q: Overall, after a couple weeks of practice, how does the team look? What are the good things and what needs to be worked on more?
A: It is very early in the season, but the team this year has the potential to improve throughout the season. Some strengths of this team include, their ability to share the ball, balanced scoring, potential good chemistry, and some very competitive players. Things this team will be working on include, players understanding and accepting their roles, developing an identity as a team on offense and defense, and playing with focus and intensity consistently.
Q: What are you expecting as far as depth goes? Do you think you’ll have a whole lineup of nine girls that could play good minutes?
A: This year’s team does have the potential to have more depth than the past two years. We do have the potential to play nine to 10 players in games on a consistent basis. I am looking forward to seeing how our players develop both individually and as a unit throughout this season.