The All-State and All-Conference teams for the Northeast Class A division have been announced, and a handful of Sidney players received recognition on some of the teams.
In total, three girl’s basketball players from Sidney High School and one boy’s basketball player were named to one of the All-Conference teams.
All of them are very deserving, but the placements could have been a little higher, and there are some Sidney players that should have also made the list in some manner.
Here’s a breakdown of which players got the recognition from each team.
Girl’s Basketball
The Lady Eagles had a very good season, and deservedly, three of the key players on the team received All-Conference nods.
Sidney sophomore Sophie Peters was the player who received the highest honor of any Lady Eagle, being named to the Second Team All-Conference.
Juniors Jenna Anderson and Olivia Schoepp both received Honorable Mentions, after they stepped up and became leaders for the team on both ends of the floor.
Before anything else, senior Ali Merritt should have at least gotten an Honorable Mention nod.
She was solid on both ends of the floor, averaging six points and six rebounds per game, while also adding 1.1 blocks per game. Her rebound average was fourth in the conference this year, and her blocks average was third in the conference.
Nothing against the other girls from other teams who received Honorable Mentions, but one didn’t place in the top 10 for any statistic in the conference this season, and another showed up twice in the top 10 lists, the same amount as Merritt.
Otherwise, Schoepp and Anderson have strong cases to be on the Second Team All-Conference with Peters.
Anderson was second in the conference with 2.9 steals per game, and in multiple important conference games, she made big plays in the late moments of the game that helped Sidney get the win.
Schoepp was eighth in the conference with 8.7 points per game, being one of the best scorers for Sidney, while also sitting in ninth place in the conference for both rebounds per game and season free throw percentage. On top of that, she was one of the best one-on-one defenders this season.
Boy’s Basketball
Junior Jerome Entz had a great year for the boy’s basketball team, and he deservedly got some recognition in the postseason awards.
Entz received an Honorable Mention, but he also has a strong case to have received a higher place in the All-Conference list.
He finished tied for sixth in the conference in scoring, with 10.7 points per game, while being the go-to guy for the Eagles if they needed a basket.
Entz also finished sixth in the conference with a season three-point shooting percentage of 33.3, and he finished fourth in the conference with a free throw shooting percentage of 74.2. On top of that, Entz finished tied for fourth in the conference with 1.8 steals per game.
Aside from one other player who received an Honorable Mention, Entz appears in the top 10 of statistical categories just as much as or more than the other Honorable Mentions and all the players on the Second Team All-Conference. Three of the players on the Second Team All-Conference appear less than Entz.
Otherwise, seniors Kaston LeRoy and Boston Peters have arguments to receive Honorable Mentions.
LeRoy shows up in the top 10 for rebounds, steals and blocks per game, and Peters shows up as third in the conference with 1.9 steals per game.
LeRoy shows up more than one Honorable Mention player and one Second Team All-Conference player, and Peters has as many top 10 appearances as an Honorable Mention player.
Both were also great individual defenders, and both could score in different ways.
The Sidney basketball teams didn’t have the ideal endings to their season, but both will be returning great players for next year, where they will be able to make some more noise.