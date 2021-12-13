Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As a whole, it was a good weekend for the Sidney High School basketball teams.

The girl’s team won both of its games, defeating Dawson County on Friday, December 10 and Baker on Saturday, December 11, and the boy’s team lost to Dawson County but defeated Baker.

The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Red Devils 57-46, and they defeated Baker 69-58.

Sidney’s boy’s team lost to Dawson County 64-47, but the Eagles defeated Baker 50-46.

Sophie Peters had a big weekend for the girl’s team, leading the Lady Eagles in scoring in both games.

Against Dawson County, Peters scored 18 points, to go along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Sidney’s depth overall really showed in the two games over the weekend, as a good number of players contributed in some way.

Against Dawson County, Taylor Hansen and Olivia Schoepp each scored in double figures as well. Hansen had 13 points and three steals, and Schoepp had 12 points and four steals.

Rounding out the team, Allyson Nentwig added seven points, Savanna Anderson and Leah Entz each had four points and Jenna Anderson had one point.

Against Baker, Peters recorded a double-double to lead the Lady Eagles.

She had 17 points and 12 rebounds, adding five assists and four steals.

Hansen and Jenna Anderson each scored in double figures as well, recording 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Schoepp scored eight points to go with three assists and three steals, and Entz scored seven points.

Rounding out the team, Nentwig scored six points, Kendyl Wacha scored four points and Daisy Snow scored two points.

Overall, the Lady Eagles shot 30-35 from the free throw line, too.

The boy’s team’s depth also showed really well over the weekend, which is something the team was excited about heading into the season.

Against Glendive, Austen Taylor, Jerome Entz and Braylon DiFonzo led the team with eight points each. Parker Sinks had seven points, and Chace Waters and Ty Lovegren each had six points.

Cayden Heck and Aren Larson each added two points in the game.

Against Baker, Entz led the team with 19 points, followed by Waters, who had 10 points.

Taylor recorded eight points, and Sinks score six points.

Rounding out the squad, DiFonzo scored four points and Lovegren scored three points.

It was a great weekend for Sidney basketball, and more games are on the way for the teams.

On Friday, December 17, both teams will take on Glasgow on the road, and on Saturday, December 18, both teams will face Havre on the road.

Load comments