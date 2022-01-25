The Sidney High School boy’s basketball team has been playing well so far this season, picking up some wins and staying competitive with its opponents.
Naturally, with good play on the court, that means the Eagles have been filling the stats sheet on both sides of the ball.
Here’s a look at how the Eagles have done so far this season in some areas of the game. These statistics are from near the halfway-point of the season, and they come from mthighschoolstats.com.
Offense
Starting with scoring, the Eagles have had some good scoring depth to begin the season.
This is something the team was excited about heading into the season, and both upperclassmen and underclassmen have been contributing well.
Leading the team in scoring, through the first part of the season, was Jerome Entz.
Entz was averaging 10.9 points per game, being a reliable go-to scorer for the Eagles.
Right behind Entz, Austen Taylor and Parker Sinks averaged just over seven points per game each. Taylor averaged 7.6 points per game, and Sinks averaged 7.4.
Speaking of that underclassmen depth, Chace Waters and Braylon DiFonzo have been contributing well.
Waters averaged 7.1 points per game to begin the season, and DiFonzo averaged five points per game.
These numbers, along with others mentioned, have since been changed due to recent games, but for the most part, these statistics reflect how the players have done since.
A big part in an offense’s success is sharing the ball, and while the scoring is one part of that, so too is the assists statistic.
Leading Sidney through the first part of the season was Entz, who recorded 19 assists through eight games.
Taylor comes in right behind him again, recording 13 assists, and Ty Lovegren also cracked double-digits, dishing out 11 assists.
Defense
Defensive effort and quality can be hard to judge because there isn’t necessarily a statistic for defensive stops or allowed points one-on-one.
There are other ways to see how the Sidney players have done on defense, though.
Steals are a great way to look at how players can individually impact the other team’s offense.
Through the first eight games of the season, two players, Lovegren and Sinks, each recorded 12 steals.
After them, Entz and Taylor each recorded nine steals, and DiFonzo and Waters each had seven steals.
That’s a pretty good distribution of effort in an important part of the game for the Sidney squad.
Another common statistic to look at is rebounds, and the Eagles have been rebounding the ball well this season, too.
Sinks led the team through the first part of the season with 3.4 rebounds per game, and Waters was right behind him with 3.1 per game. Entz was third on the team with 2.6 per game.
Although these numbers will have changed a bit, with recent games taken into consideration, they are a good example of how the team started the season and has been doing since.
Most of the names at the top of these stat categories have stayed there recently and are the ones leading the Eagles each game.
Sidney’s depth has been showing well as of late, and by the end of the season, that will continue to be shown in these statistics.