It wasn’t a fun way to open the basketball season, with a matchup against Billings Central, but the Sidney High School boy’s basketball team showed some good signs in the 66-36 loss.
Billings Central held a good lead for most of the game, but even down by some larger margins at points in the game, some of the things the Eagles did showed signs that this team will be good this season.
Offensively, the Eagles were able to get a lot of good looks at scoring opportunities, which is good to see against a team with a good defense like Billings Central.
What happened, though, was that the Eagles missed some open shots, but in their defense, a fair amount of shots did bounce out after looking like they would fall.
Most of the scoring for the Eagles came from Chase Waters and Jerome Entz, who had 17 and 12 points respectively to lead Sidney.
Waters put on an impressive performance as a freshman, battling down low against the Rams’ size and even steeping out and knocking down a three-pointer.
Entz made a pair of three-pointers himself, while also laying in a fancy layup en route to his scoring total. Riley Jackson added four points, Kaston LeRoy added two points and Parker Sinks had one point, though they, and others who played for Sidney, had good looks at the basket and had shots rim out.
The other really good sign that the Eagles showed was their ability to break pressure.
Billings Central pressed the whole game and played a high-pressure defense that extended out to and past the three-point line at times, and while Sidney did commit some turnovers (some forced, others not forced) the Eagles were able to break the press and even get some fast-break points.
The one part of the game where the Eagles got hurt the most was defense, and specifically rebounding. Billings Central did have some size advantage, but the Rams were able to get a lot of offensive rebounds for second-chance opportunities.
The Eagles had a slow start to the game that hindered their chances to come back, but a big second half is where they showed what they were capable of.
Sidney scored 11 points in the first quarter, but the Eagles had a slow second quarter, where they only scored five points to trail 41-16 at halftime.
The Eagles had a slow third quarter again, just scoring seven points, but they had a big fourth quarter where they scored 13 points.
That last quarter of play was where Waters did most of his work, scoring 10 points. For Entz, the other leading scorer for Sidney, he got most of his points (seven) in the first quarter.
Billings Central was not the ideal opponent to open the season, especially when the opening games of the season help you figure things out, but the Eagles did show some good things in the loss that can make them tough to beat down the road.
The next game for Sidney is Thursday on the road, when the Eagles will face Poplar.