OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a close first quarter, things quickly got away from the Sidney High School boy’s basketball team in their loss on Saturday, January 15.Sidney lost to Fergus 62-23 on Saturday, but most of Fergus’ success came after a first quarter that showed a much closer game.The game started a little slow for both teams, but for most of the first quarter, the score stayed close between them.Early on for Sidney, Jerome Entz made a pair of free throws, and Austen Taylor made a three-pointer to get things going for the Eagles.Sidney stayed close for a while, but eventually, Fergus started clicking.The Golden Eagles ended the first quarter with a 23-9 lead over Sidney. Also scoring for the Eagles in the first quarter were Chase Waters (two points) and Braylon DiFonzo (two points).Sidney couldn’t get the offense going as much in the second quarter, but the Eagles found a few ways to score.Taylor knocked down a free throw, and Entz knocked down two mid-range jump shots.Fergus held a 39-14 lead at halftime, and in the third quarter, not many shots fell for the Eagles. Sidney got some good shots all game long, but they didn’t fall.In the third quarter, Aren Larson accounted for all four of Sidney’s points. He made two free throws and made a shot close to the basket.Sidney’s underclassmen did the rest of the scoring in the fourth quarter: DiFonzo and Waters each scored a basket, and Bradyn Page knocked down a free throw late.Sidney will have the chance to bounce back on Friday, January 21, when the Eagles host Glasgow.Friday will also be the senior night for the basketball and dance teams. After Friday's game, Sidney will also host Havre on Saturday, January 22, according to the team's schedule on the SHS website.