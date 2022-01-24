After trailing by one point with a minute-and-a-half left in the game, the Sidney High School boy’s basketball team pulled out a late win on its senior night.
Sidney hosted Glasgow for the special night on Friday, January 21, and the Eagles used some clutch play down the stretch to get a 38-36 win over Glasgow.
The game stayed close between the two throughout the four quarters, as a back-and-forth battle graced the SHS gym.
Sidney led for most of the game. After the first quarter, the Eagles led 7-5, and at halftime, they led 20-18. Even after the third quarter, Sidney led 28-26.
Glasgow quickly changed the tide of the game, though, taking a lead early in the fourth quarter that Sidney would have to fight the rest of the game.
Just 10 seconds into the fourth, Glasgow tied the game at 28 apiece, and about 50 seconds later, the Scotties took the lead, 30-28.
Glasgow held that lead for a little over a minute, and with 5:51 left, the Scotties scored again to take a 32-28 lead.
A minute and-a-half went by before either team scored again, and it was Sidney who struck. Chace Waters nailed a three-pointer to bring the Eagles within one point.
Glasgow extended its lead a little further, to 34-31, a minute later, and nearly a couple minutes later, with 1:39 left in the game, Jerome Entz scored on a drive to the basket to once again bring the Eagles within one point, 34-33.
After a defensive stop, Entz once again stepped up and put the Eagles ahead. With 1:06 left in the game, he found a lane and drove to the basket, putting Sidney up 35-34.
Sidney’s defense really stepped up late and helped the Eagles get the win, as the Scotties didn’t score for a three-minute period late in the game, after they went up 34-31 with 3:22 left.
After one of those defensive stops, Entz knocked down a pair of free throws with 22.2 seconds left to put Sidney up 37-34.
Glasgow knocked down a pair of free throws with 14.8 seconds left to get within one point, but that was the last time the Scotties scored.
To cap off the win, Austen Taylor knocked down one last free throw with 1.8 seconds left to give Sidney the 38-36 win.
Sidney’s seniors definitely made an impact in the win on their night, but some of the underclassmen also stepped up and played well.
Entz led the way for Sidney, scoring 13 points in the win. Waters scored nine points in the contest, and Braylon DiFonzo scored eight points. DiFonzo scored all his points in the first half, giving the Eagles a nice boost.
Aren Larson added four points, Tanner Vanetta added three points and Taylor scored one point.
Sidney also hosted Havre on Saturday, January 22, losing 69-51 in a good game.
The next game for the Eagles is on Thursday, January 27 when they play at Wolf Point.