You have already seen them in action this school year, but they will soon be back to perform in front of Sidney fans once the new year starts.
The Sidney High School cheerleaders have been practicing day-in, day-out since the summer time, and their work has eclipsed multiple sports already.
Even so, once basketball gets going in January, the cheerleaders will be back with a fresh opportunity to perform.
But the new year doesn’t just signify another sport for the team to cheer at, it also gives the cheerleaders the opportunity to compete at a dance competition.
With a lot of work already planned out ahead of them, the team is putting in a lot of work now to get ready.
“We’re working on a lot of stunts for basketball, and we’re also cleaning a dance because we are doing a dance competition in February that’s going to be virtual,” said senior Liliana Johnson.
The cheerleaders have been practicing since June, meaning they have been working at perfecting their craft just as long, if not loner, than every other sport and activity at Sidney High School.
Back in the summer, the team was learning the basics and making sure everyone was caught up with what was happening and expected, said Head Coach Katie Dasinger.
As the school year gets going, the team works on its cheers and halftime routines for the football games (and for Homecoming), and once the seasons start to turn over, they begin work on their halftime routines for basketball games.
But now, also, they are beginning to work on their performances for virtual competitions in February, which include a dance competition and an individual stunt group competition, Dasinger said.
“We couldn’t do nationals this year because of COVID, and the one big state competition that usually happens in March was cancelled already because of COVID, so we’re trying to find those opportunities to compete,” Dasinger said.
And since cheer doesn’t have a sanctioned competition under the Montana High School Association, the team often has to look out of state or for events hosted by other schools in-state to create opportunities for themselves.
Johnson said that it is disappointing that the team didn’t get to go to nationals because it was the first year they would have went, but knowing that they had that opportunity in general was great.
She also added that for basketball games, it is a little disappointing that they have to wear masks for some of their stunts, especially since they use a lot of facial expressions, but it will be nice to be able to cheer down on the court for basketball games, rather than up in the balcony where they had to perform during volleyball games.
There is another competition, CheerFest, that Johnson said would be nice to be able to compete at, and junior Madison Sparks added that virtual or not, it would be nice to get that experience.
Abby Schilling, a freshman, comes into the cheerleading team with a bit of a different perspective, since it’s her first year in high school cheer.
She said the toughest thing this year is the aspect of things possibly changing and not always knowing what is going to happen.
But even so, the cheer team does know that they will be back in action once the new year starts and will have a lot of opportunities to show off what their work since June has produced.