After a year of uncertainties and changed plans, the Sidney High School cheer team was able to end its year with some great news.
The team competed virtually at the Spirit Spectacular, and since they were the only Class A team that entered, they had to compete in the Class AA portion of the competition.
Sidney was able to bring home some awards: The team got third by 0.2 points in Stunt group, second in both Pom and Dance routines and Abby Schilling placed first in solo dance.
Moving up a class to compete was not planned, but Sidney was able to compete with the bigger schools really well, which made Katie Dasinger, the head cheer coach, very happy and proud of the team.
Overall, regardless of what class they competed in, Dasinger was really happy with how her team did.
“It’s always great to see the kids get recognized for all the hard work they put in. I get to see the behind-the-scenes and I know how hard they work, but for other people that is really great I think,” she said.
For anyone who has watched any home Sidney basketball games this season, you got to watch the routines that the cheerleaders got awards for.
The pom routine was the one the team would perform at halftimes with the lights off, and the dance routine was the other one the team performed at halftimes with the lights on. The stunt group set was performed by the cheerleaders at the girl’s basketball team’s last home game this season, which was played at Sidney Middle School.
Although first place is the most-desired outcome, Dasinger said it’s always fantastic when the team can place very high. Especially in the case of this competition, having to compete with Class AA where the other teams have 25 or more cheerleaders, placing so well is amazing.
“Minor mistakes that we might have made become a lot more obvious because there’s so few of us; compared to a mistake that a group of 20-something or 40-something makes, your eye doesn’t catch all of those things. And so, I think that makes it even better that we finished so well,” Dasinger said.
The placings at the competition put a nice end to the cheer team’s year, when some things were not so clear back in August.
At different points in the season, cheerleaders across the state got guidelines for cheer that were confusing and changed a lot. For example, at one point this season, cheerleaders weren’t allowed to do stunts at sporting events. Stunts are a big part of cheerleading routines, but eventually that guideline was changed and they were able to do stunts.
The competitions that normally are available to the Sidney cheer team were not available this year due to the pandemic, so the Spirit Spectacular was a great opportunity that the team made the most of.
Overall, Dasinger is proud of how the team did this year, and especially since the team is young (seven freshmen on the varsity roster), Dasinger was proud of how the team really stepped up.
“This is a great group of kids and I really enjoyed coaching them… They worked hard and they finished strong and they didn’t quit and give up when it got difficult for them,” Dasinger said.