The Sidney High School cross country team performed well at the Glendive Invitational on Thursday, September 9, and one of the freshmen runners for Sidney made school history.
Ryleigh Kleinke, who has been a leading runner for the Eagles early this season, took first place individually in the girl’s competition with a time of 20:56.79. Her time was nearly four minutes ahead of the second-place runner, who finished with a time of 24:36.23.
Kleinke’s time sets a new SHS record in the girl’s 5,000 meter run. Coming into the season, Kleinke was one of the runners to watch for Sidney, and after this latest performance, it looks like that will be the case for the season.
Behind Kleinke for the girl’s team, Sidney’s other runners had some great performances and placed well too.
The next finisher for Sidney was Lilli Wick, who placed ninth individually with a time of 27:17.53. After her, Dylan Edd placed 13th with a time of 30:57.07.
Rounding out the girl’s team, Theresa Wick finished with a time of 31:49.19, Autumn Edd finished in 34:52.42 and Daisy Snow finished in 38:06.48.
Sidney’s boy’s team also did well overall, and individually, the Eagle runners placed well with good times.
The top finisher for Sidney was Tyler Olson, who has been leading the boy’s team so far this season. He finished with a time of 21:46.84 and placed eighth individually.
Right behind Olson in ninth place was Aaron Reitz, who finished with a time of 21:49.52, and in 10th place, Daniel Stevens finished with a time of 21:51.29.
Aaron See had a good day for the Eagles, placing 14th individually with a time of 22:50.21.
Rounding out the Sidney squad were Mike Tiutiunyk (25:09.81), Kash Stiles (25:14.32) and Jace Hansen (25:23.55).
Sidney has been doing well so far this season, but the Eagles had some of their best finishes and times of the season so far at the Dawson Invite Thursday.
Sidney competed alongside Dawson County and Killdeer (North Dakota). No team scores were listed on athletic.net for the invite.
The next competition for the Eagles is September 18, when they will compete at the Glasgow Invite.