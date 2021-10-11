The Sidney High School cross country team hosted an invite on Saturday, October 9, and the Eagles put up some good times and had some good finishes as the postseason now approaches.
Sidney’s runners have been improving meet-by-meet this season, head coach Justin Collins said, and the Eagles did well at their home meet with the Eastern A Fall Classic next up this weekend.
The boy’s team had a top-15 finisher to lead the way; Tyler Olson finished right at the No. 15 spot with a time of 19:58.54.
Sidney’s runners all finished in close proximity to each other, making for a good team finish overall.
The next finisher behind Olson was Daniel Stevens, who finished 21st with a time of 21:19.46.
Aaron Reitz and Aaron See both finished in the top 30 as well; Reitz placed 24th with a time of 21:32.08, and See placed 26th with a time of 22:05.91.
Rounding out the boy’s squad, Kash Stiles placed 33rd (22:38.85), Jace Hansen placed 37th (24:00.72) and Mike Tiutiunyk placed 41st (25:05.39). Out of seven teams, the boy’s team finished in fourth place with 104 points.
Leading the way for Sidney’s girl’s team was Ryleigh Kleinke, who had one of her best finishes of the season Saturday. She placed second overall with a time of 20:41.20.
Sidney’s other girl’s runners also had great finishes at the home meet. Lilli Wick cracked the top 15, finishing exactly in 15th with a time of 25:15.02.
Olivia Schoepp cracked the top 25 with a finish at 24th, crossing the finish line with a time of 26:40.57.
Rounding out the girl’s squad were Theresa Wick and Clementyne Bayless, who finished 33rd and 37th, respectively. Wick finished at 29:07.53, and Bayless finished at 32:55.02.
Out of five teams, the girl’s team placed fifth with 83 points, but the Lady Eagles were not far behind Plentywood in fourth (81 points) and Dawson County in third (78 points).
With the postseason starting in less than a week, the home meet came at a great time for the Eagles.
Prior to the meet Saturday, Collins said the team jogged the course and felt good about how fast they completed it, which gave Sidney some good momentum heading into Saturday.
Coming out of Saturday, Collins said getting “home-field” advantage for the last regular season meet could give Sidney some good momentum and confidence going forward.
The most important meets of the season are starting with the Fall Classic this weekend, and Collins said his message to the team is to just stay focused.
He said that sometimes when you think about the big meets, you overplay them in your head when in reality, it’s just a 5k.
“We don’t want to make it bigger than it is, like expect some super-human performance out of ourselves. We have to just stay within ourselves and control what we can control,” Collins said.
At the beginning of the cross country season, Collins said he believed his team would stack up pretty well with the rest of the conference.
Now, heading into the Fall Classic, Collins said he thinks his team will finish well with the rest of the field in the coming weekends.
Looking at the divisional, Collins said he believes his teams can finish in the top six; looking ahead at the state competition, Collins said he believes the boy’s and girl’s teams can finish in the top 12 or 10.
Sidney is still getting some runners back from injury, but with some runners out, Collins said others have stepped up and done well. With some of those runners back, Sidney will be near full strength for the next two weekends.
The Fall Classic starts at 1 p.m. Friday, October 15 in Hardin. The following weekend, on Saturday, October 23, the All-Class State Meet will be held in Missoula. For the state meet, the Class A boy’s runners will start at 11:30 a.m., and the girls will start at 12:35 p.m.