The Sidney High School girl's basketball team closed out its summer schedule of games with a busy three-day stretch in which the Lady Eagles played five games.
During that stretch, Sidney won three out of the five games, including a 48-34 win over Richey-Lambert on Monday, July 26, which was the last game of the summer.
Before the game Monday, on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, the Lady Eagles played four games at the Williston State College High School girl's basketball tournament.
Sidney fell in close games to Savage/Froid/Fort Benton and Trenton, but the Lady Eagles won games against Richey-Lambert (51-33) and Bainville (61-35).
During the tournament, some of the Sidney players played every minute of all four games, Sidney head coach Dan Peters said.
After the long weekend, both the Sidney and Richey-Lambert girls were a little tired after the game Monday, but Peters said he liked seeing how his team played through the circumstances.
The basketball season is a long way off from now, but after a full summer of approximately 20 games, the lady Eagles are going to have a lot of great experience and growth heading into the season once it starts.