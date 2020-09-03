As school and fall activities get going, here is an overview of some of the things that the Sidney High School girls basketball program did this summer to work on improving as a team and individuals.
The first couple signs of the effect COVID-19 would have on summer athletics came in June, with not being able to play the first couple weeks of the month and holding the 2019-2020 GBB Banquet in late June (instead of March) outside at Veterans Memorial Park, having the opportunity to bring closure to the season and say goodbye to five Senior girls that gave of themselves to the program.
The girls were then able to participate in the Dawson Community College High School Tournament in June, playing four games versus opponents they normally do not play against: Bismarck Traveling Team, Forsyth, Scobey and Hardin Traveling Team.
The Sidney girls were unable to participate in any home summer contests, but were able to play against some area teams including Culbertson, Richey/Lambert, Bainville, Sidney High School freshman boy's team and Circle.
These contests were an excellent opportunity to gain valuable playing experience outside of the season. Many of the girls also took the opportunity to participate in two open gyms per week, with some younger players in grades 6th-8th also playing with players in grades 9th-12th.
The attendance at open gyms consistently went up as the summer went on.
Coaches also worked with players in small groups to help develop their post skills, shooting, ball handling and other fundamentals that can help lead to individual development as ball players. Players were also given the opportunity to join the "15,000 Shot Club" by taking 15,000 shots during the designated summer time period.
In closing, even with the challenges that COVID-19 brought to all of us, the girls and coaching staff found ways to work hard to improve.
As we move toward the upcoming season, whether on the court, in the classroom, or in the community, the Lady Eagles are working to stand out for their work ethic, competitive spirit, and team play. Go Eagles!