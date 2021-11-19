For the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team, there’s a lot from last season that the team can take and build upon for this year.
A great roster with a lot of depth is returning for the Lady Eagles, and they finished last season tied for second in their division, a big improvement from previous years.
All that is fueling Sidney at the start of this season, as the Lady Eagles officially kicked their winter off with their first practice on Thursday, November 18.
Dan Peters, the head coach for Sidney, said it feels great to get back to the basketball season, and he’s excited about what his team can do this year.
There is a lot of talent and experience on the Lady Eagles’ roster this year.
One presence from last season will be missed in the middle, as Ali Merritt graduated, but aside from her, the rest of the starting lineup will be returning.
On top of that, a deep bench, with players who gained quality experience last season, will also be back.
Heading into this season, that’s one of the highlights the team can look at going forward.
“I like my roster a lot because they have more experience than I usually have,” Peters said.
Peters said he has four talented and experienced seniors who will likely make up most of the starting lineup, and he has a group of four juniors who have great experience and skill sets too.
On top of that, don’t be surprised if a few underclassmen step up and give Sidney some quality minutes as well.
“I like how deep, I haven’t had a team this deep before. I usually have five or six girls, and then some girls that are on the team but don’t play a lot. This year, I got a bunch of girls that will probably play quite a bit,” Peters said.
That talent and depth will help the Lady Eagles this season, as they will play in a competitive division.
Last season, Sidney finished tied for second with Dawson County in its division. Dawson County won the tiebreaker for the postseason. Havre won the division, and Fergus and Custer County finished behind Sidney.
Havre will still be a tough team this season, but Sidney has close wins over Custer and Fergus from last season. On top of that, Dawson County lost its two best players to graduation.
Peters said as long as the team progresses like he thinks they can, the Lady Eagles will have a good shot against the rest of the field this year.
Sidney opens the season against an out-of-state opponent, taking on Watford City on December 4 on the road.