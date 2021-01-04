Looking at the final score of 72-37 of the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team’s loss to Billings Central in the season opener Saturday misses the great things the team did in the first half.
Despite a big second half out of the Lady Rams, the lady Eagles were right there with them after two quarters of play.
Sidney trailed 30-17 at halftime, which is a somewhat sizable margin, but Sidney didn’t look out of the game by any means.
After the first quarter, Sidney trailed just 11-7, and it was only until late in the second quarter, when Billings Central made a run, that the Lady Eagles trailed by a bigger margin.
Sidney played good defense in the first half and rebounded the ball well, which is a big reason the team was neck-and-neck with the Lady Rams. Offensively, the Lady Eagles ran into some trouble because they could not get their offense going against Billings Central’s tough defense, though they were able to get some good looks.
Sophie Peters scored the first points of the season for Sidney, getting a laying to go and converting the and-one free throw in the first quarter. Ali Merritt added a fast-break layup in the first quarter and Jenna Anderson made a jumper at the free throw line before the first quarter buzzer.
Merritt was a leader on defense for Sidney, doing well rebounding to help give Sidney more possessions.
Up to the halfway point in the second quarter, Sidney only trailed by four or less points.
Three different times in the first half of the second quarter, Sidney trailed by four or five points, and Olivia Schoepp made a basket to bring the Eagles to within one possession.
After that, though, Billings Central started to break through Sidney’s defense more and started to pull away.
Merritt and Peters both scored two points in the second quarter as well.
The third quarter was where the Lady Rams really pulled away, as the Lady Eagles didn’t score until there were two minutes left in the quarter. Peters and Schoepp both made a three-pointer in the third, and Anderson added a pair of free throws.
Overall in the game, Peters led the team with 16 points, followed by Schoepp who had nine. Anderson added six points, Merritt added four and Allyson Nentwig had two.
The next game for the Lady Eagles is Thursday, when they host Poplar.