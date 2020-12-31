Every week, a player on the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team is named the Player of the Week for their performance at practice in the previous week.
The latest player to be awarded the honors is Sophie Peters, a sophomore wing/post player, who is just one of many younger players on the team that will be expected to play some good minutes this year and will be a valuable piece to the team.
After practice on Thursday, Dec. 31, Peters took some questions to discuss herself as a player and how the team looks ahead of their season opener against Billings Central.
Q: How excited is the team to play the first game, and what are you working on to get ready?
A: I’m super excited, a little nervous since we’re playing the No. 1 team in the state, but we’re just really working on using this game as an opportunity to grow and learn and work on things throughout the season.
Q: What are the things you’ve been focusing on when you started practice up until now?
A: We’re really pushing to press a lot more. The last two years we haven’t been doing that, and that’s a new thing we’re going to really work toward this year and doing to a lot of teams. More on the offensive side of things, we have a lot more shooters.
Q: For you personally, what do you think are your strengths and what are the things you need to improve as this season goes on?
A: My best strengths are probably shooting and working hard in the post. I need to improve on getting down on defense and just work on dribbling.
Q: You have a little bit of a younger team, so do you think that’s a positive thing for the team going forward?
A: In some aspects it is, we’ll have a lot more girls back next year that have been playing together, and a few younger people, we’ve been playing together for a long time. So that’s a positive outlook on things.
Dan Peters, the head coach for the girl’s basketball team, said Sophie Peters brought an attitude of teamwork, hustle and a spirit of competitiveness to practice on a daily basis.
This season, he expects her to bring some versatility to the team.
“She has the ability to post up but can also drive the ball and be a threat shooting the ball on the perimeter,” Dan Peters said.
He added that Sophie Peters has also shown an attitude of not shying away from physical play.