A new legacy has the chance to fully bloom this year for the Sidney High School wrestling program.
Sidney has four girl wrestlers on the team, and if this season’s realists show anything, it is that they could be bringing home even more hardware for the SHS program.
Those wrestlers names are Keela Kary, Amaiya Kirn, Karen Rosales and Liz Langwald.
Kary and Kirn have been the leaders this season for the girl squad, but Roales and Langwald have recorded some good finishes as well.
Going back to last year, the first year for a girl’s state tournament to be sanctioned by the Montana High School Association, Kirn took first place in her weight class and Kary placed fifth.
With that experience from last season and their growth this season, they will be some top contenders again this postseason. Expect Langwald and Rosales to also be threats at the divisional and state tournaments.
With this postseason run ahead of the SHS wrestling team, the chance for another branch of the Sidney wrestling program’s legacy to grow is here.
This is only the second year that the MHSA is handing out official state awards for girl wrestlers, so with some big performances this year, girl’s wrestling in Sidney has the chance to start piling up its own history.
Two state awards came home last year for Sidney, and at least two will be expected again this season.
On top of that, Kirn is already perfect in her state appearances, so winning her weight class again would give her a quick head start to a great career.
Last year ushered in a new era of wrestling in Montana, and with more success this postseason, Sidney’s squad of four wrestlers have the chance to be at the forefront of growing the sport even more.