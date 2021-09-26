A successful Eastern A Divisional golf tournament resulted in the Sidney High School golf team sending some good representation to the State Golf Tournament this upcoming weekend.
The Eagles got to host the divisional at Sidney Country Club on Friday, September 24, and while some tough wind gave the golfers some fits early in the day, Sidney’s top five golfers did well and are extending their season by one more weekend.
Neither the boy’s or girl’s team will have their full team competing at state, but the following golfers did qualify: For the boy’s team, Tate Hazen and Logan Schumacker qualified, and for the girl’s team, Karly Volk, Emilee Iversen and Mercedes Lamb qualified.
The top four boy’s and girl’s teams automatically advanced to state, and the top eight individuals that aren’t on one of those teams also advanced.
The top four boy’s teams were Laurel, Park, Billings Central and Fergus, and the top four girl’s teams were Laurel, Park, Billings Central and Custer County. Sidney’s boy’s team placed sixth, and the girl’s team placed fifth.
Hazen had a good day to lead the boy’s team, shooting an 88, which was good enough for 14th place individually. Schumacker also put on a good performance, shooting a 92 overall.
Tanner Tiesen, Bradyn Page and Kaleb Kutzler all had good outings, shooting 102, 112 and 121 respectively.
For the girl’s team, Volk led the way with a 95. That score put Volk in sixth place individually on Friday.
Iversen shot a 111 on Friday and Lamb shot a 116. Rounding out the girl’s team, Brooklyn Boyer shot a 135 and Hailey Holzworth shot a 169.
Coming into this season, only three returning golfers had state experience, but those golfers are on pace to do just as well, if not better.
Hazen shot a two-day total of 174, with his better score being an 86 on the second day of state.
Volk placed fifth individually last year, and although her 95 is one of her higher scores this year, she shot a 77 the week before the divisional and has stayed in the mid-to-low 80s all season long, which she shot at state last year.
Iversen has consistently been right behind Volk this season, staying right between the 110-100 range, which includes a 98 this season. She shot 119 and 120 at state last year, so she is on pace to improve upon that performance this year.
Although Lamb didn’t compete at state last year, she has been improving her scores well this season, and she is coming off her good divisional performance.
The state tournament starts on Friday, October 1 and ends on Saturday, October 2 in Polson. There will be a practice round on Thursday, September 30.