Sidney High School’s golf team competed in one of the tougher competitions of the season August 24 at the Billings Invite, but the team can learn from it going forward in the season.
No golfers on the boy’s or girl’s team placed individually, and the girl’s team placed sixth out of the competition field, while the boy’s team placed outside of the top seven.
"It was a good measuring stick going forward with the season, seeing where the top teams are and what we need to improve on before we see them again in a few weeks," said head coach Ben Berg.
Matt Hansen and Karly Volk continue to cement themselves as the leaders for Sidney, as they once again finished with the top scores for the Eagles.
Hansen shot an 87 at the invite, and Volk shot an 83.
The boy’s team had a good concentration of scores in their top three, as Tate Hazen and Braden Kindopp had scores similar to Hansen’s. Hazen shot an 89, and Kindopp shot a 90.
On the girl’s side, Sarah Karanjai shot an 89 to complement Volk’s score. Ella Norby shot a 103, Adriana Beyerle shot a 104 and Emilee Iversen shot a 121, which helped the girl’s team finish sixth among the competition.
On the boy’s team, Logan Schumacher shot a 107, and Casey Rehbein shot a 108.
The Billings Central boys golf team finished first at the Billings Invite, and Bozeman took the top spot for the girl’s side of the competition.
"I was pleased with how things went (at Billings)," Berg said. "I liked how we took the things we worked on around the practice green and driving range and transitioned them to the golf course. We have a lot to work on but I like the direction we are headed."
The next event for the golf teams is August 28 at the Custer County Invite.